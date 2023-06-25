Fabrizio Romano offers up Edmond Tapsoba update, amid Tottenham links

Fabrizio Romano has said that Tottenham would love to sign Edmond Tapsoba this summer after watching him lots last season.

Tapsoba’s name has come to the fore in recent days as being one of the top targets for Spurs. The defender has impressed in Germany and could now get a big move to England.

Tottenham are thought to be keen to sign him. And speaking on his Here We Podcast tonight, Fabrizio Romano has said that Spurs’ scouting team ‘love’ Tapsoba and see him as their ideal signing.

“I don’t think it’s around £70m. Maybe more like £45-50m, something like that, maybe with some add ons” Romano said.

“I keep saying that Tapsoba is a priority target because Tottenham love Tapsoba. Their scouts have been many times to follow him. He’s a player they really love and they feel he’s perfect for Premier League football. I can tell you that there are two more names in the list though. Not only Tapsoba. Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham is also one they like.

The defender is well renowned for his superb speed at the back and is even thought to be quicker than Premier League speed merchant, Marcus Rashford.

One to go and get

Tottenham have dithered around on certain signings over recent times but Edmond Tapsoba seems to be one they need to go and get now.

He looks very much the part and has all the attributes to suit the Premier League. With Ange Postecoglou now in charge and needing new signings, Tapsoba very much appears perfect.

Tottenham have to go and get this one done. It seems they’ve put so much time into watching him that to not go and get him now would be a nightmare.

Daniel Levy has to start getting these players in for Postecoglou. It’s as simple as that.