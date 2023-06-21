Report: Barcelona want to offer Spurs £145k-a-week star to sign Lo Celso

The latest reports suggest that Barcelona will attempt to sign Giovanni Lo Celso from Tottenham and they are prepared to offer Clement Lenglet.

According to Mundodeportivo, Barcelona apparently are very keen to sign Lo Celso. The issue for them is apparently they want to deal to not cost a lot.

To try and help them combat the financial difficulties of the deal, Barcelona reportedly feel like they could offer Spurs Lenglet.

The player was on loan at Spurs last season and the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a permanent move to the North London club.

Barcelona want to offer Spurs Lenglet for Lo Celso

It will be a very interesting summer for Tottenham. With Ange Postecoglou now manager, they will now go through a rebuild in order to qualify for Europe next season.

Lo Celso is surplus to requirements at Spurs by the looks of things as he was loaned out last season. Meanwhille Lenglet was part of a Spurs defence which conceded the sixth most-goals in the division.

Due to this, it may be best if Spurs only accept a cash deal from Barcelona from Lo Celso. It feels like the club need a new defence, not bring back players who didn’t perform massively.

The defender apparently has a huge salary of £145,000-a-week. With his future also in doubt at Barcelona, this type of transfer definitely feels like one they should leave alone. That money could definitely be used better elsewhere.

Spurs have a big chance next season to finish high up the table or win a trophy. They have not qualified for Europe so they can focus a lot more on other fixtures and be well-rested.