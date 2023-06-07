Tottenham reportedly eyeing £16m star who has the same agent as Hojbjerg











Tottenham Hotspur need to bolster their ranks in wake of such an underwhelming season.

Spurs went into the 2022-23 campaign hoping to mount a Premier League or cup challenge.

Instead, they finished trophyless again, and only finished eighth in the table to miss out on Europe.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

However, Tottenham have finally got a new manager on board, bringing Ange Postecoglou in.

Now, with a bit more clarity at N17, Spurs will finally look to press on with bringing in new signings.

One player Tottenham are looking at could be just what they need to bolster their defensive ranks.

Last week, BILD claimed that Spurs had set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg provided another update this week.

He says “many clubs” are eyeing Tah, who reportedly has an €18million (around £16million) release clause.

While Plettenberg didn’t mention Spurs, he did say London rivals West Ham are in pursuit.

Comparisons with Van Dijk and Upamecano

Tottenham now have an amazing opportunity to bring in an experienced, talented and ‘dominant’ defender for a bargain fee.

At 27, the 6ft 4in colossus is very much in his prime, and he has considerable experience at the highest level.

Tah has over 300 senior appearances for Leverkusen and has also won 16 caps for Germany.

He is a very talented player, and his height and physicality would stand him in good stead in the Premier League.

Indeed, there have been comparisons to Virgil van Dijk and Dayot Upamecano, two of the best defenders in the game.

Spurs may well have a slight advantage in that Tah is part of the same agency as Lilywhites midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Gol International).

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, as per BILD, Tah’s clause ‘must be triggered by the beginning of July’, otherwise his price becomes freely negotiable.

Therefore, Tottenham need to get a move on if they are to beat their rival suitors and the clock to bring the German to N17.