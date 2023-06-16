Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez has decided he wants to leave the club this summer.

The Colombian joined Spurs in 2017 for a then-club-record £42 million fee (Guardian). Many felt Mauricio Pochettino had snapped up one of the best young defenders in the world then, but how wrong were they?

Sanchez has been really, really poor for Tottenham over the last few years, and Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra has claimed on Twitter that he wants to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Davinson Sanchez wants to leave Tottenham this summer

Tottenham were shocking at the back last season.

Despite having one of the best defensive managers in the world at the helm for most of the season, Spurs conceded 63 goals – only six teams – three of whom were relegated – had worse records.

Davinson Sanchez only played a little over 850 minutes of Premier League football, but he received a ton of criticism in the games he played – he was even booed by his own fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following all that, Sierra has revealed that the Colombian has decided to leave Spurs this summer, and the North Londoners are willing to let him go as well.

Sanchez apparently has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, but it seems he wants to test himself in a different country next season.

Sierra said: “The decision of Dávinson Sánchez (27) is not to continue in Tottenham anymore. At the club they also believe that it is best for him to be sold, since he has one year left on his contract.

“Although there are interested parties in the Premier League, the Colombian would like to play in a new league.”

TBR View:

A move away from Tottenham for Davinson Sanchez is the best thing for all parties.

It’s clear that Spurs fans don’t appreciate him, and his confidence in a Tottenham shirt looks shattered to the point that we just can’t see him recovering.

A move away to a different country where the spotlight won’t be on him as much would be perfect for Sanchez this summer, and it will be interesting to see where he’ll end up.

Tottenham, however, will not get anything close to the £42 million they spent on him back in 2017.