Tottenham in talks to sign ‘exceptional’ defender – Fabrizio Romano

The latest reports from Fabrizio Romano suggests that Tottenham are interested in making a move for defender Micky van de Ven.

It is no secret that Tottenham want to sign some better defenders this summer. It is definitely needed as they conceded 63 goals in the Premier League last season.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is great at getting his squad to be good defensively. This is proven by his great record at Celtic.

Despite this, he definitely needs the club to make some defensive signings. The current defence is not top four quality and this is where Spurs aspire to be.

(Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Tottenham want Micky van de Ven

With Spurs not in Europe next season, they are hoping to rebuild this summer to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Fabrizio Romano was able to provide an update on their transfer window and detailed their interest in the Dutch centre-back.

Romano tweeted: “Tottenham have included Micky van de Ven on their shortlist for the new centre back alongside Edmond Tapsoba as both are appreciated by the club.

“Talks already took place for Wolfsburg’s Dutch centre back represented by team Raiola.”

It is big news to hear that they are in talks for the Bundesliga defender.

Despite only being 22 years-old, van de Ven is playing consistently to a very high level.

He featured 33 times in the Bundesliga and even managed to chip in with a goal for Wolfsburg.

He is highly-rated, with his leadership skills, physicality and speed are being hailed as ‘exceptional‘.

Spurs may have to act quickly if they want to sign him as other reports have also suggested that Liverpool would like him.

With eight Holland U21 appearances to his name, the defender definitely has a bright future.