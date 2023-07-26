Tottenham Hotspur now want to sign AS Roma defender Roger Ibanez as they look to solve their centre-back crisis.

Italian outlet Roma Giallorossa believe that Spurs are keen on the Brazilian international.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has plenty of defenders to choose from right now but appears to be keen to move some of them on.

Davinson Sanchez has offers on the table to leave but isn’t sure whether to accept them.

Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga could both also leave the club in the near future.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

This means that Tottenham are going to need at least one new centre-back this summer.

They’ve been linked with loads of options, but none seem to be advancing relatively quickly right now.

Tottenham now reportedly want Roger Ibanez as they expand their list of potential signings even further.

The 24-year-old has had a fantastic 12 months in Serie A, earning two call-ups to the Brazil squad but narrowly missing out on the World Cup squad.

Roma have already lowered their asking price for him and need to raise some money this summer, which Spurs could take advantage of.

Tottenham want to sign Ibanez

The report from Roma Giallorossa says Tottenham first enquired about Ibanez a few months ago.

However, they were put off by his £25.7m asking price and looked at alternative targets.

Now, Roma need to sell and Tottenham could bring in Ibanez for £21m.

It appears that Edmond Tapsoba and Micky Van de Ven are Tottenham’s top targets this summer.

The pair have been described as the perfect signings this summer, but their asking price might restrict Tottenham’s ability to sign both of them.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Clement Lenglet are cheaper alternatives and should be easier to sign.

Roger Ibanez sits somewhere in between both pairs of centre-backs in terms of price.

The report says that Postecoglou already likes him a lot which may make a difference in Tottenham’s final decision on who they sign.

Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

Tottenham will want to bring in players who suit Postecoglou’s new system and Ibanez may fit the bill.

He’s an accurate passer, reads the game exceptionally and looks decent in possession.

These are all attributes Postecoglou desires in his players and could make Ibanez a key target.