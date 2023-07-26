£65k-a-week Tottenham player expected to reject offer to leave the club

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez is expected to reject a move to Spartak Moscow to consider offers elsewhere.

That’s according to The Guardian, with the outlet claiming that Spurs have accepted an offer worth around £10.2 million plus add-ons from the Russian outfit.

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham this summer as Ange Postecoglou bids to re-shape his defence.

But The Athletic revealed on Tuesday that the 27-year-old was having doubts over a switch to Russia. And it seems that Sanchez is set to snub a move to Moscow in favour of waiting for a different move.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Sanchez expected to reject Spartak Moscow

The Guardian reports that the Premier League would ‘strongly discourage’ its clubs from doing business with Russian sides.

It’s noted that Spurs have ‘raised eyebrows’ after accepting a bid from Spartak Moscow for Sanchez.

But the centre-back is expected to turn down the move to consider offers elsewhere.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

It hardly comes as a surprise to see Sanchez turning down a move to Russia given the current situation.

The £65,000-a-week defender looks set to be on the move this summer and is also attracting interest from other sides, including Galatasaray.

Sanchez has struggled to reach his full potential during his time at Spurs after arriving for what was a club-record fee back in 2017.

The former Ajax man needs a fresh start and it seems unlikely that he will force his way into Postecoglou’s plans this season.