After using data, Tottenham now think £45m player is the ‘perfect’ signing for them

Tottenham Hotspur believe centre-back Edmond Tapsoba is the perfect signing this summer according to their data analytics.

A report from Football London has shared more details about how Tottenham are deciding on their next steps in the transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou will know that with less than three weeks to go until the Premier League kicks off, he’s still got plenty of work to do.

After a defeat to West Ham in Perth, he would have been frustrated that yesterday’s friendly against Leicester was cancelled.

He’s got too many players going into this season and needs to offload several of them quickly.

On top of that, there’s still the issue of finding the right partner for Cristian Romero going into next season.

Using data, Tottenham believe that Edmond Tapsoba could be the perfect player to fill that role.

The £45m-rated centre-back has impressed at Bayer Leverkusen but is one of the most expensive options on the market right now.

Tottenham data suggests Tapsoba is perfect fit

The report from Football London suggests that Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Micky Van de Ven are the highest-priced players Spurs are considering right now.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Clement Lenglet would be cheaper and the former is expected to be the subject of a bid very soon.

Football London’s report goes on to say that data analysis has identified Tapsoba and Van de Ven as ‘perfect candidates’ for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Tottenham have been linked with Tapsoba throughout the summer but there’s been little progress when it comes to doing a deal.

There was an expectation last week that talks would be held but so far nothing has been agreed.

Postecoglou may be hampered by the fact that he needs some of his current defensive options to leave before Levy sanctions a move for an expensive replacement.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga could all move on this summer.

While they’re unlikely to raise the funds needed to sign Tapsoba between them, it would give Postecoglou fewer players to try and keep happy next season.

If the data suggests that Tapsoba is the ideal player for Tottenham’s system then they have to go for him.

The 24-year-old has excelled in the Bundesliga and would slot straight into the left-sided centre-back role.