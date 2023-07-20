Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga are vulnerable to being sold by Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Journalist Paul Gilmour was speaking on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel about the defenders’ futures.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has plenty of tough decisions to make this summer.

He’s currently got one of the biggest first-team squads in the Premier League.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing right now, with pre-season designed to give him a chance to assess all of his options.

He’s already given the likes of Tanguy Ndombele a chance to impress after spending last season on loan.

However, Postecoglou will have to start letting players go sooner rather than later to make sure they have time to find a new club.

Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga are two players Tottenham could end up moving on.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Rodon wasn’t in Antonio Conte’s plans last season and spent the year on loan with Stade Rennais.

Despite staying at the club, Tanganga didn’t fare much better, spending the majority of the season watching from the sidelines.

Rodon and Tanganga are vulnerable to being sold by Tottenham

Speaking about the two defenders, Gilmour said: “Some of the names, [Joe] Rodon and [Japhet] Tanganga, you get that feeling that they’d be vulnerable as well to a sale.

“But again, I keep going back to this point at this stage of pre-season, they’ll be a lot of people trying to impress and so what we don’t know yet is the emergence of great performances from somebody that Ange Postecoglou thinks, ‘Right, you can play a role in my system’”.

There’s reportedly already Premier League interest in Joe Rodon this summer.

The Welsh international has never been given a fair chance at Spurs after they signed him from Swansea City.

Japhet Tanganga burst onto the scene under Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese had a lot of faith in the versatile defender.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, Antonio Conte’s system didn’t suit the 24-year-old, although he did start Tuesday’s friendly against West Ham.

Both Rodon and Tanganga should be seriously considering their futures at Tottenham.

Unless Postecoglou makes it clear that they’re going to be heavily involved, they should be seeking moves away this summer for the sake of their careers.

Spurs are linked with signing at least one centre-back in this transfer window too, which is not an encouraging sign for either player.