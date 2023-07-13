A deal to bring Clement Lenglet back to Tottenham could be quite simple.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth who has been speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the 28-year-old defender.

Sheth was discussing Tottenham’s hunt for a new centre-back, and he named Lenglet among a list of potential targets.

Interestingly, of all the players Sheth named, he stated that Lenglet would be the easiest signing for Tottenham to make, claiming that he wouldn’t cost too much and that the relationship is already there.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Lenglet deal easy

Sheth shared what he knows about Lenglet.

“Tosin Adarabioyo as well is someone from Fulham is someone they could get for a lower price, but he’s more on the interest list right now as is Clement Lenglet, you would think that Clement Lenglet would be the easiest deal for Tottenham to do as he wouldn’t command too much of a transfer fee and the relationship is already there,” Sheth said.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Do it

Lenglet didn’t pull up any trees at Tottenham last season, but if the deal is going to be simple, they should get it done.

He’s a very decent depth option, he’s a rarity in that he’s a left-footed centre-half, and crucially, he already has a decent relationship with the rest of the Tottenham squad.

It’s not the most inspiring signing that Tottenham will ever make, but it could be a decent addition to bolster the numbers in a side that isn’t necessarily stacked with defensive talent.

If Lenglet is available on the cheap, Spurs may want to explore this deal a bit further.