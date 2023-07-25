Ange Postecoglou admits 27-year-old could leave Tottenham now

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Davinson Sanchez could be one of the Tottenham Hotspur players heading out the door this summer.

The Aussie boss has been speaking to the media once again ahead of Spurs’ pre-season clash against Lion City Sailors tomorrow.

Tottenham’s last pre-season friendly against Leicester City was called off due to adverse weather conditions in Thailand, but Postecoglou’s men have since moved on to Singapore.

Postecoglou is expected to oversee a squad overhaul this summer and Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from North London.

Indeed, Spartak Moscow have agreed £12.9 million deal with Spurs to sign the 27-year-old defender, with the decision now down to Sanchez.

And Postecoglou has admitted the Colombian defender could be on the move.

Postecoglou admits Sanchez could leave

The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare took to Twitter during today’s press conference and shared Postecoglou’s comments on Sanchez.

The former Celtic boss admitted that the Spurs defender is one of the players who are exploring their options this summer.

It certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Sanchez move on this summer, especially as he doesn’t seem like the right fit for Postecoglou’s style of football.

The centre-back has struggled to reach his full potential during his time at Spurs after arriving with plenty of promise from Ajax.

Spurs are also expected to re-shape their defence this summer and for that to happen, players will have to head out the door.

It remains to be seen whether Sanchez would be open to a move to Russia, but it seems that Tottenham are keen to move him on.