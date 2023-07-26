Journalist suggests Tottenham want to sign £13m defender more than Tapsoba now

Tottenham Hotspur could now prioritise signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo over Edmond Tapsoba this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about Tottenham’s centre-back situation.

In terms of incomings, Ange Postecoglou has already seen several key players join the club in this transfer window.

James Maddison finally provides a creative spark in midfield that’s been missing for some time.

With Hugo Lloris set to depart, Spurs have already recruited Guglielmo Vicario as his replacement.

Tottenham also lost two wingers at the end of last season, so bringing in Manor Solomon on a free transfer should be a great piece of business.

However, a glaring issue still exists in the squad at centre-back.

Ange Postecoglou was asked at his last press conference if he was frustrated by the lack of arrivals and said: “No, it’s just the football world, mate.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

“I’ve been in it a long time. I wish it could be like my wife with Amazon where we get deliveries every day mate.

“But I can’t put one in and get it the next day, unfortunately. It’s just the way of the football world so no frustration, just keep working hard to try and get it done.”

Tottenham could now prioritise signing Tosin Adarabioyo alongside Micky Van de Ven over Edmond Tapsoba this summer.

The £13m-rated defender appears to be an easier deal to do than the Burkina Faso international

Tottenham could prioritise Tosin over Tapsoba

Speaking about the centre-back situation, Taylor said: “There’s strong interest in Tosin, the Fulham centre-back who was left out of the squad to face Brentford in Philadelphia.

“I think he’s a player that ticks the homegrown quota, he’s admired by Spurs and it looks like he can leave Fulham this summer, as he’s only got one year left on his deal.

“So I think they’re the two that will probably be the priority, Micky van de Ven and Adarabioyo.”

Tottenham signing Tosin instead of Tapsoba makes sense financially, with the 25-year-old running down his contract at Fulham.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Tapsoba is currently valued at £45m but there’s a suggestion from Leverkusen that he won’t leave this summer.

With the Premier League just a few weeks away, Spurs can’t afford to negotiate for too long with a club that are unwilling to sell.

Tosin is proven at Premier League level and alongside Van de Ven, would be a very handy addition to Tottenham’s squad.