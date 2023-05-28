Tony Cascarino says there are huge expectations on 22-year-old Arsenal man next season











There are big expectations of Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe going into next season.

That’s according to pundit Tony Cascarino, who was speaking on TalkSPORT about the 22-year-old.

After such a positive season at The Emirates, Emile Smith Rowe might be the most frustrated player in the squad.

Under Mikel Arteta, he’s shown he can be a really valuable asset in a strong Premier League side.

Unfortunately, injuries have ruined his season and made it impossible for him to generate any momentum.

The form of captain Martin Odegaard is his preferred role hasn’t helped either.

There are now expectations on Smith Rowe to step up his involvement at Arsenal next season.

He’s a versatile playmaker, and Mikel Arteta has been helping him train in a new role.

Although reports are suggesting he may leave in the summer, it would be a shame if he departed The Emirates.

If he can get fully fit over the summer, he’ll definitely have a role to play next year.

Expectations mounting on Arsenal youngster Smith Rowe

Talking about Arsenal’s potential midfield options next season, Cascarino said: “The only thing I’ve heard is there’s a lot more expectation on [Emile] Smith Rowe at Arsenal next year.

“Would he [Mason Mount] be challenging for that role? Smith Rowe had a very strange season.

“A lot of injuries didn’t quite get going, but there’s a real talent there with Smith Rowe.”

Arsenal’s proposed summer business may make life more difficult for Smith Rowe next season.

Although Granit Xhaka looks set to leave, the Gunners have big plans to replace him.

Declan Rice has been touted as a possible incoming this summer.

There’s also talk of Mason Mount and James Maddison joining Arsenal before the next campaign starts.

If Smith Rowe stays at Arsenal, the expectations on him to perform will only grow.

It would likely mean the club have decided against bringing in reinforcements in his position.

The additional games in the Champions League will mean Arteta will have to rotate Martin Odegaard more regularly.

Smith Rowe looks like the most natural fit to replace him and has big shoes to fill after the Norwegian’s stunning campaign this season.

