Arsenal now more confident than ever of completing Declan Rice transfer











Arsenal are now super confident they will get a deal done to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice this summer.

According to a report from FootballTransfers, the Gunners are now confident they can get a deal done for Rice to join them in north London. This, despite an apparent late attempt from Manchester United to sign him.

It’s claimed Arsenal are ‘very close’ to the deal for Rice, with United not quite having enough momentum behind them as yet.

Arsenal close to signing Declan Rice

Arsenal fans might not end up having to wait long on this one, if FootballTransfers have got their sourcing spot on here.

It seems very much that the Gunners are making quick moves this summer and given the interest in Rice, it’s not surprising to see them going at this one so fast.

Rice has apparently made it clear he’d welcome the move to Arsenal as well. It will now come down to a fee being agreed with West Ham, who are looking at £100m or more for their star man.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to add some new midfielders this summer. Granit Xhaka is set to depart, leaving a place in the XI wide open for Rice to snatch.

The ideal start to the window

If Arsenal do get this deal done, then it’s the perfect start to what should be a busy old window for the Gunners.

Rice is the one they all want at Arsenal. He is the midfielder both internally, and among fans, that can bring the most to the table for the Gunners.

Should Arsenal manage to get this one over the line quickly, then Arsenal fans will be delighted.

For Rice, it’s a big move as well. Champions League football, and a chance to make a real go at winning the title next season. On the surface, it seems very much a no-brainer decision all around.

