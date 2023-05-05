Report: Mikel Arteta has started teaching Arsenal's 'powerful' player how to play Granit Xhaka's position now











Emile Smith Rowe hasn’t had the gametime he would have wanted at Arsenal this season, but that could be about to change.

Indeed, the England international has been competing for a spot in a very crowded area this season with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira all ahead of him in the attacking midfield pecking order.

However, it sounds as though a position change could be on the horizon for the ‘powerful’ player soon.

According to Football.London, Smith Rowe is playing in central midfield in Arsenal training these days as Mikel Arteta tries to teach the youngster how to play in a deeper role.

As we know, Arsenal don’t have too much depth in the midfield these days, but adding Smith Rowe into the mix would be a huge boost.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, Smith Rowe is unlikely to be playing in Thomas Partey’s deep-lying midfield position anytime soon due to his size, but he could be a great fit for Granit Xhaka’s number eight role due to his ball-carrying and passing abilities.

There are improvements that need to be made defensively, but with a coach like Arteta working with him, he could well make this switch.

Let’s not forget, during his time at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta also helped David Silva make a similar sort of switch to being a number eight away from his natural number 10 spot, and Smith Rowe could well go through that same sort of transformation.

It will take a lot for Smith Rowe to make this switch, but after slipping down the pecking order in his favoured roles, this is definitely a gamble worh taking, because if he can’t adapt, his Arsenal career may well come to a premature end.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

