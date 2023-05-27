Fabrizio Romano says 'phenomenal' £30m Arsenal star will play his last game for the club











Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been heavily linked with a move away and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future.

The Arsenal player, who has also been a captain for the club, has had a fantastic season. His role in midfield has been pivotal in helping the club qualify for the Champions League and battle for the title.

It has been heavily reported that the Switzerland international wants to leave this summer. This is as he wants to look for a new challenge.

The same reports suggest that he will be moving back to the Bundesliga to play for Bayer Leverkusen. No doubt many will be sad to see him leave.

Fabrizio Romano on Granit Xhaka future

Xhaka’s time at the club has been somewhat of an emotional rollercoaster. He has had some bad times and rows with supporters, which fans have since forgiven. This season, however, the central midfielder has been immense and has become a fan favourite.

Romano has provided the latest on Xhaka and all but confirmed that he will be leaving the Gunners. He said:”Granit Xhaka, expected to play his final game as Arsenal player on Sunday then he will complete his permanent move to Bayer Leverkusen. Final details to be sorted next week but deal almost agreed as revealed two weeks ago.”

With Xhaka playing 36 times in the Premier League this campaign, it will no doubt be a shock to see him go. He has been a key player for Mikel Arteta and he will be hard to replace.

The ‘phenomenal‘ 30 year-old also chipped in with five goals and seven assists in the division this season. With the £30million signing wanting a new start, Arsenal will need to make sure they find a perfect replacement.

