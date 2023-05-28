TalkSPORT pundit says £70m ‘tenacious’ player would be perfect signing for Arsenal











Pundit Tony Cascarino has said that Arsenal would be the perfect club for Mason Mount to join this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cascarino was discussing the midfielder’s future.

It’s looking more and more likely that Mason Mount will leave Chelsea this summer.

He’s been linked with a host of clubs already, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Valued at £70m, incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly willing to work with the England international.

However, a new contract looks unlikely to be agreed at this stage.

The 24-year-old hasn’t had the best season, albeit in a criminally underperforming Chelsea side.

Cascarino believes Arsenal would be the right move for Mount ahead of next season.

The potential vacancy in the squad left by Granit Xhaka who looks set to leave would be the perfect role for Mount.

Cascarino believes Mount should join Arsenal

Asked about the midfielder’s future, Cascarino said: “I don’t get it, because there’s apparently Bayern Munich who are interested, Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“You could argue four of the biggest 10 or 15 clubs in Europe, if not in the world want him. I don’t get that.

“He’s tenacious, he’s not the most gifted technically, but he’s got an incredible attitude, and a desire to run hard, chase, he’ll chip in with goals and I think there’s a lot of stuff that he does that mean he’ll never be the star, but he’ll always be an excellent team player.

“I look at Arsenal as probably [his best option] as I think he could do the Xhaka role really well.

“He’ll always get goals Mason, he’s got a great eye for a goal, he’s a good finisher.

“I would say that Arsenal feels like the most natural fit for how they play for him.

“He’s great at the freedom role, not being a winger, but being a midfielder that breaks in behind the defender and gets in the 18-yard box to get goals. That’s where Mason is really good.”

Even if Cascarino believes Mount would be perfect for Xhaka’s role at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta might have other plans.

His main target this summer appears to be Declan Rice, who could also easily play in that position.

The pair are very close friends and Arsenal could benefit from having both of them in the squad.

With Champions League football on the horizon, Arteta will know how important improving the overall quality of his squad is going to be.

Mason Mount would be a fantastic option to have and would offer even more attacking impetus than Xhaka in that role.

