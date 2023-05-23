Report: Arsenal now really thinking about signing 'luxury player' who's expected to join Tottenham this summer











James Maddison is now a player Arsenal are actively considering signing this summer.

According to The Mirror, the Leicester City playmaker is on the Gunners’ radar heading into the summer transfer window, but this won’t be an easy deal for the north London club to do.

Indeed, as you can imagine, with Leicester City seemingly about to be relegated, Maddison is a wanted man this summer.

Newcastle United have been linked for the longest time, while it has also been reported quite recently that Maddison is expected to join Spurs this summer.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

As Arsenal fans know though, a transfer tussle between the two north London clubs is only likely to end one way in this day and age.

As big of a club as Spurs are, it’s impossible to describe the white half of north London as anything but a mess right now.

Indeed, with no manager, no Sporting Director and a star player who may be set to leave this summer, it may be quite easy for Arsenal, or any other big club for that matter, to come in and pinch one of Spurs’ top transfer targets.

That being said, it is tough to see how Maddison fits into this Arsenal team.

As talented as Maddison is, it will be very difficult for him to shift Martin Odegaard from his attacking midfield berth, while Gabriel Martinelli is also the firm first choice down the left.

Described as a ‘luxury player’ in the past, Maddison may not want to join any team where he’ll be playing second-fiddle.

Meanwhile, at Spurs or Newcastle he could have a much more direct route into the starting XI.



With Leicester on the brink of going down, Maddison is certainly a player to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

