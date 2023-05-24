Journalist suggests Arsenal may need to sell 22-year-old before going for Mason Mount











Arsenal may need to sell Emile Smith Rowe before making a move for Mason Mount this summer.

That’s according to journalist Charles Watts, who was speculating on the future of the 22-year-old.

Mason Mount could leave Chelsea this summer, with plenty of teams interested in his services.

A report from the Daily Mail today suggests that Manchester United have made a £55m bid for Mount.

Liverpool are also keen, while Arsenal have also been linked with the England international.

Many top Premier League sides are looking to improve their midfield options this summer.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Gunners have made West Ham captain Declan Rice their top target before next season.

Arsenal could reunite Rice with his best mate Mason Mount, but they need to decide on Emile Smith Rowe’s future first.

The young playmaker has been linked with an exit this summer.

Considering how successful this season has been for Arsenal, Smith Rowe may be one of the few disappointed players in the squad.

Injuries and a lack of minutes have thwarted his campaign.

Arsenal may need to sell Smith Rowe to sign Mount

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the Mount situation, Watts said: “It’ll be interesting to see if [Manchester] United do make a move for [Mason] Mount whether Arsenal try and counter that and make an offer themselves.

“They’re very interested, they’ve spoken about it, but nothing’s gone in as of yet.

“I wonder if something needs to happen with Emile Smith Rowe first before you sign a Mason Mount.

“Do you need to get players out before you bring players in because if you go and bring in Mount for example and then you can’t get Smith Rowe out then you’re sort of stuck with two very similar players and that’s going to affect morale?”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal may be better off keeping Smith Rowe rather than signing Mount this summer.

Although his fitness has been a problem, if he can overcome his injuries he would be a brilliant option.

It’s easy to forget how good the 22-year-old was before having to take time out of the game.

Mount would be an upgrade, but given how expensive he’ll be, Arsenal could spend that money better elsewhere. It seems like the right time to back the Gunners academy graduate this summer.

