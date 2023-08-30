Three reasons why Celtic must sell their 24-year-old player this summer

As Brendan Rodgers evaluates his squad this summer and determines who is part of his plans moving forward, the contributions of every player, including Sead Haksabanovic, must be properly critiqued.

And whilst the 24-year-old winger undoubtedly possesses talent, here are three reasons why the club should seriously consider selling him before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Haksabanovic is not consistent enough for Celtic

As I said, while the Montenegrin winger is undeniably talented, has not consistently demonstrated the game-changing impact expected of a player in his position.

His moments of brilliance from the bench are sparse compared to the periods of inconsistency that the fans so often see. That makes it difficult for the team to rely on him as a creative force on the pitch, especially when he is offered a starting spot.

Coming off the bench, Haksabanovic is a decent impact player but as a first-team starter, he can often find it difficult to get going and his contribution to the team’s performances suffer.

Celtic must address the balance of the team

A key factor to also consider is the squad’s balance. In Haksabanovic’s position, he was already competing against the likes of Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, James Forrest and Jota.

Obviously, Jota is gone but Celtic have brought in Hyunjun Yang, Marco Tilio and, if all goes well, Luis Palma will also be named as a Celtic player at some point this week.

If Celtic’s midfield area is already well-stocked with players of equal or greater effectiveness, Haksabanovic may find himself spending more time on the bench than he would like and we have already seen how he has reacted to that.

Haksabanovic is clearly unhappy at Celtic

After the winger’s conduct on social media at the weekend, Haksabanovic put his future at Celtic in jeopardy. His post on Instagram drew criticism from not only the Celtic fans but ex-players and pundits alike.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

By publicly displaying his unhappiness, Haksabanovic ultimately undermined Brendan Rodgers and instead of addressing his concerns in private, or at the very least work harder to win his place back in the team, he decided to go down a route that is proven to have ended other players careers at the club.

Brendan Rodgers needs to send a message and by allowing Haksabanovic to leave, that message will be delivered succinctly and professionally.

The time has come to make a decision on the player’s future. Unfortunately for Haksabanovic the pro’s of keeping him don’t outweigh the cons and Celtic must look to move him on as soon as they possibly can.

