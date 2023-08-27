‘Out of order’: Chris Sutton seriously unimpressed with £1.7m Celtic player’s recent behaviour

It’s certainly shaping up to be a very busy weekend for the Celtic supporters this weekend.

Dropped points at Celtic Park coupled with Brendan Rodgers’ admitting he needs more quality added to his side, there will be no shortage of updates to keep the Hoops support up to speed in the run-up to the Rangers fixture.

Just this morning, TBR discussed how Sead Haksabanovic took to social media to express his unhappiness at the club. The £1.7m signing from Rubin Kazan is clearly dissatisfied with his current situation at the club and wasn’t shy in making his feelings public about it.

And former Celtic hero Chris Sutton has replied to that outburst on his own social media account on X.

Sutton said, ” Haksabanovic may have a point but he’s out of order making his point in public.

“Just go and knock on the manager’s door and tell him if you’re unhappy… and playing well also helps!”

Is there a way back for Sead Haksabanovic at Celtic?

As Sutton says, there is a way to conduct yourself if you are unhappy with the current situation you find yourself at your club and Haksabanovic has taken a very public route to put that message across.

Most managers in all walks of life in football don’t take too kindly to having unhappy players make such matters public and I would imagine Brendan Rodgers will be no different.

The ball is now in the Celtic manager’s court here. How this is dealt with in the next 24 hours will determine whether or not Haksabanovic has a future at Paradise.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The winger has been used as a squad player since his arrival at the club last summer and it seems that this is making him very unhappy.

His timing couldn’t be worse for the club. With Rodgers looking to prepare for the trip to Ibrox next Sunday, this is a distraction he could do without.

But it must be dealt with. And quick. As Celtic’s full focus must be on the week ahead and not be sidetracked with off-field matters.

