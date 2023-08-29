‘I feel proud’: Player who left Celtic in 2019, now says he’s told the Bhoys to sign 23-year-old

Emilio Izaguirre has spoken about how he told Celtic to sign Honduran international forward Luis Palma.

Izaguirre was an instant fan favourite in his first season at the club and the supporters will be hoping that Palma will be just as successful as his fellow countryman.

And whilst the Celtic fans wait for official confirmation of the move, Izaguirre reveals his role in making the reported move happen.

Izaguirre said [The Herald], “I am proud that the president of Celtic trusted me – he talked to me along with Brendan Rodgers.

“It’s great that another Honduran will be playing in the Champions League. It’s nice I have been able to open doors. I think Luis [Palma] has everything.

“He’s a dynamic player and a great dribbler. He can beat a man and put the ball in the box. He is also a player who will improve and enhance his skills.

“I have already spoken to him. I have been advising him and I have made available the connections of the people who can help him in everything in Scotland. He already knows what he has to do and what not to do.

“Celtic set the bar high. Brendan Rodgers previously won the treble and Celtic fans are always looking for that.

“I feel proud that I was able to advise Celtic. I have always kept close to the president and scouts there who were colleagues of mine.”

Palma was snapped at an airport as he departed Greece to head to Glasgow and put pen to paper on a deal that would see him join the Scottish champions before Friday’s deadline.

Photo by Patrick Ahlborn/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

If the move goes ahead, it is widely expected that he will be pitched in for his debut against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers is desperate to add more quality to his squad and judging by what Izaguirre has said, it does seem like the Celtic manager is getting the real deal.

The supporters will be hoping that Palma will signal the first of many new incomings this week with the club also looking to offload fringe players that have no future under Brendan Rodgers.

