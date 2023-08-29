‘Brendan will deal with that’: Neil Lennon thinks Rodgers is about to hold talks with 24-year-old Celtic player

Celtic’s weekend was already looking miserable after dropping points to St Johnstone in the SPFL. But come Sunday afternoon, it was about to get a little bit worse.

TBR discussed how Hoops winger, Sead Haksabanovic had put a cryptic post on Instagram where he seemed to indicate that he felt unappreciated by the club.

Haksabanovic posted at the time, “If they don’t see your value maybe you’re not at the right place.” And it is fair to say it didn’t go down well with the Celtic fans.

And I would imagine that Brendan Rodgers wouldn’t be too happy about it either. But the Celtic manager has been tipped to take Haksabanovic to task by Neil Lennon as the former Hoops boss was left less than impressed with the winger’s conduct.

Lennon said [PLZ Soccer], “That’s not good. You know, that’s not good from the player. And this is what you have to deal with.

“I’m sure Brendan will deal with that in his own way. It’s not a good look from the player. Nothing to do with the manager or the staff for me. I get that he’s frustrated and not playing but we are only three or four games into the season.”

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Haksabanovic’s outburst is the last thing that Brendan Rodgers needed this week. With the pressure already on after the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone, the Celtic manager needed to be fully focused on not only the upcoming Glasgow Derby but also the rest of the transfer window.

With Celtic needing to add new faces before the window slams shut, Rodgers now has the distraction of Haksabanovic to deal with and deal with it he must.

Lennon is correct, this doesn’t look good on the player. Rather than rolling up his sleeves and putting in the hard work, Haksabanovic has taken the easy route and voiced his displeasure on social media.

And as Celtic fans know, when that happens, there is only one way this going to go for the player.

