Ex-Celtic hero Jota’s bizarre transfer situation continues after journalist’s Sunday update

Former Celtic winger, Jota, has been part of a remarkable transfer story over the past two months that has left the Hoops supporters looking on in disbelief.

Jota sealed a £25m move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad this summer [Sky Sports] and it seemed like a new chapter in his career was beginning.

But over the last few weeks, the Portuguese has seen his move turn sour as stories circulated that he was set to leave the club two months after sealing his megabucks move to the Far East.

It seems, now, that his career at Ittihad is over after the latest update from Sky Sports journalist Rudy Galetti on social media this afternoon.

Galetti said on X, “After understanding that Espirito Santo doesn’t appreciate Jota – told to the entourage of the [Portuguese] that he’s not part of their plan, just after not even 2 months.

“The club also invited the winger to find a new destination elsewhere as soon as possible.”

Jota’s next destination

Where the Portuguese winger will wind up now is anyone’s guess. After such a successful two seasons at Celtic, it seemed like his career was on the up.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Winning a double in his first season and following that up with a treble, there was even talk that the 24-year-old was on the cusp of a call-up to the Portuguese national team after Roberto Martinez said back in May that Jota was ‘on his radar’. [The Celtic Way]

There were rumours that Steven Gerrard could open up a pathway for a loan move to Al Ettifaq and that Serie A side, Atalanta, could also be interested [Football Scotland] but, as yet, nothing has materialised for the Portuguese.

This is one TBR will keep an eye on as the story develops.

