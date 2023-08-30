‘Really contentious’: Chris Sutton says Brendan Rodgers has already made a mistake at Celtic

Celtic’s start to the new season has suffered a stuttering start over the last few weeks.

A cup exit to Kilmarnock and a draw with SPFL bottom side St Johnstone has piled the pressure on Brendan Rodgers at this early part of the season.

Multiple injuries have also not helped the Celtic manager’s cause but, according to Chris Sutton, there is one mistake that Rodgers has made that is entirely his own doing.

The former Celtic hero was mulling over his old club’s poor start to the season when he said that one of the first decisions the Hoops gaffer made at the beginning of the season was a clear and obvious error.

Sutton said [Record Celtic podcast], “The truth is in midfield [Callum] McGregor hasn’t really got going this season yet. [David] Turnbull over [Reo] Hatate was a really contentious decision from Brendan in the first game.

“I’m not sure he got that right. I don’t think that they necessarily have great legs in the middle of the park.

“You could question the dynamism and I think Hatate certainly gives them that.”

At the time, Turnbull was deserving of his place in the side. After impressive performances in pre-season, the Scottish international had forced his way into Rodgers’ plans. But it was at the expense of one of Celtic‘s best players in Hatate. Eyebrows were certainly raised at the time.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, he did produce a decent performance against Ross County in the opening day 4-2 win at Celtic Park. Two goals vindicated Rodgers’ decision to put him in the team ahead of Hatate but he quickly became anonymous against Aberdeen and he was then dropped for the cup tie against Kilmarnock.

Obviously, Hatate is still injured and is some way away from returning to the Celtic first team. So in the meantime, Turnbull will still be involved in some capacity.

But when the Japanese midfielder is fit, Rodgers has a decision to make. Does Hatate slot back into the Celtic lineup or does he need to wait for his chance? Every Celtic fan knows the answer to that question.

They will be hoping the manager does too.

In other news, Club willing to send 21-year-old out on loan to Celtic, buy clause could be inserted