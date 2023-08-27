24-year-old Celtic star sends cryptic Instagram message after St. Johnstone result

If Brendan Rodgers thought he had issues after yesterday’s performance against St Johnstone then maybe he should avoid social media today.

Because if he had a quick look at Instagram, he would see a post from Sead Haksabanovic that would not go down well with the Celtic boss.

Haksabanovic posted, “If they don’t see your value maybe you’re not at the right place.”

In what looks like a clear message that he is unhappy at the club, Haksabanovic has probably gone down a path that will not be looked on favourably by the Celtic support.

Players in the past have used social media to vent their frustrations when they should really roll their sleeves up and get on with it.

In the case of the Montenegrin, he hasn’t really done much in the current Celtic team to warrant such an outburst.

Even under Ange Postecoglou, he was used more as an impact sub instead of a first-team starter. And whenever he got his chance in the starting eleven, more often than not, he failed to deliver.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

To put the winger’s time at Celtic into context, he has made 42 appearances for the club since he joined last summer. He has scored five goals and made four assists.

Compare that to Liel Abada where, like Haksabanovic he made most appearances from the bench, the Israeli winger made 47 appearances, scored 13 and created nine. But yet no one heard a peep from him. [Transfermarkt]

Quite why he has chosen now to vent his frustrations, especially with all that’s going on at the club right now, will perplex not only Brendan Rodgers but also the Celtic fans.

In a week where the club are set to face Rangers at Ibrox, Haksabanovic would have been better served focusing in preparing for that fixture than making cryptic posts on social media.

