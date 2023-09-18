‘There’s nobody better’: John Hartson says 30-year-old Celtic player is one of the best in the game

John Hartson has said that Celtic boasts one of the best players in football in the captain, Callum McGregor.

The former Celtic hero was speaking about the Hoops skipper after what he has seen from him for Celtic and Scotland and said that the 30-year-old midfielder is ‘worth his weight in gold’.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s one of these players that just goes and hunts the ball. And the best players don’t give the ball away. It’s quite simple, they don’t give the ball away.

“They play the obvious pass, they play the simple pass but they make it look really, really simple. And for me, there’s nobody better that manipulates the ball.

“When we say brave on the ball. You want brave players not just brave in rattling into tackles and this and that. But brave in terms of getting in difficult areas, starting the play off. This type of stuff.

“And he’s the one that will go and take it off the back four and he will drive into the heart of the opposition box into the defensive third.

“And the majority of the time he picks the right pass and that’s why he’s worth is weight in gold. He’s taken the captaincy on like a duck to water hasn’t he? He looks as if he’s been the captain all his life.”

Callum McGregor is a true Celtic great

Even with years ahead of him still to play, McGregor is already one of the great Celtic players of the modern era.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Every Celtic fan will agree that the Lisbon Lions‘ achievements will never be replicated and will always be regarded as the best Celtic team with some of the best players ever to have graced the green and white hoops. But McGregor is certainly up there.

With 20 winners medals to his name, McGregor was involved in every one of Celtic’s nine-in-a-row seasons and during that time, he has picked up an incredible FIVE domestic trebles.

The captain was also part of the legendary Invincibles Treble-winning team in Brendan Rodgers’ first period at the club.

Not quite in the bracket of the Lisbon Lions, McGregor continues to add his own mark to the history of this great club.

