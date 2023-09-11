‘Top class’: Lee McCulloch marvels over 30-year-old Celtic player

Celtic captain, Callum McGregor, has been receiving plenty of plaudits for his performance against Rangers in the 1-0 Glasgow Derby win.

The 30-year-old midfielder bossed the midfield as Celtic went four points clear of their biggest rivals last Sunday.

McGregor was coming under a little bit of pressure after his performances against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone prior to the Ibrox fixture, but after his display against a hostile Ibrox crowd, former Rangers midfielder, Lee McCulloch was singing the Hoops legend’s praises.

McCulloch said [PLZ Soccer], “I think that the biggest compliment you can give to Callum McGregor is what a top-class player he is. I think it’s easy to say, ‘Right go man mark him’, but then he starts drifting all over the pitch. It’s really hard to do.

“And I think the wrong thing to do would have been put someone on him because he’s that good to do one or two touch, lose him or he can drag the person out of position.

“So I think the guy’s a top, top-class player.”

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

McGregor has been outstanding for Celtic not only as a captain but as a player. With 20 domestic honours to his name and an incredible five Trebles, McGregor is one of Celtic’s most decorated players in their entire history.

The midfielder definitely looked back to his best against Rangers and showed on international duty last week that he is just as important for his country as he is for his club.

With Celtic set to resume domestic duty this Saturday against Dundee at Celtic Park, the supporters will be hoping that McGregor comest through tomorrow night’s game against England unscathed to help Celtic reinforce their position at the top of the table.

