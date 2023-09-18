‘What do we say?’: John Hartson’s brilliant response to Aad de Mos’ Celtic criticism

Celtic are looking forward to kicking off their Champions League campaign with an away tie against Feyenoord in De Kuip tomorrow night.

But before a ball is even kicked, the club and Brendan Rodgers were heavily criticised by Dutch pundit Aad de Mos after he claimed Celtic would play ‘childish’ football and compared Rodgers’ side to the Rangers team that was embarrassed in the Champions League last season.

It really was a bizarre rant. And former Celtic hero, John Hartson, has responded to it perfectly with a subtle dig at Rangers manager, Michael Beale.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Well, I just think there’s somebody else across the road that talks a lot isn’t there? And what do we say? We always say do you’re talking after the game after the result.

“But listen, he obviously clearly fancies himself to beat Celtic. Feyenoord, champions of the Eredivise. A vociferous crowd. Some really good players in Jimenez and Paxao. Really good players.

“In the last two games, they’ve won 5-1 and 6-1. So they’re clearly in form as well. So it’ll be a difficult game over in the Netherlands on Tuesday night, but it’s a game exactly what the manager said. It’s a different experience.

“You’re up against top, top players. Players who think quicker. Players who are at that level for a reason. Full of internationals, and it’s going to be a very very hard game.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“If Celtic can take something away from the game, in game one, they’ll take massive confidence whether it’s a draw, whether they can go and get three points, but go and enjoy it. Embrace the Champions League. We’re back in it.”

Celtic have a great opportunity to progress in the Champions League this season. With the group consisting of the Dutch champions, Lazio and Atletico Madrid, Brendan Rodgers avoided the real big guns of Europe.

Undoubtedly, this will still be a tough group but Celtic do have a realistic chance of picking three home wins and something on the road. If they can do that, then progression from the group stage is a huge possibility.

