‘So valuable’: Andy Walker says 30-year-old player is absolutely vital to Celtic right now

Callum McGregor is a player who is synonymous with Celtic.

The Hoops captain has been at the club since he was a ball boy and has worked his way through the ranks to become the leader of the club. His story is truly a remarkable one.

With 20 winners medals to his name and a world record five domestic trebles, McGregor’s contribution to Celtic’s successes over the years has been outstanding.

And former Celtic striker, Andy Walker, reckons that the team, and Brendan Rodgers, cannot do without the influential midfielder.

Walker said, [The Go Radio Football Show], “I mean he’s consistently played upwards of 50-55 games maybe touching on the odd 60 when Celtic were doing qualifiers and when Scotland were playing.

“But he’s an important player. Celtic missed him when he had that little bit of an injury and he is one that, he doesn’t get a lot of goals, but he keeps possession really well in tight areas.

“People around him two, sometimes three, opponents he can still keep the ball and that is so valuable in the modern.”

Callum McGregor is a true Celtic legend

The Hoops midfielder has made over 420 appearances for Celtic over the course of his career and has scored 62 goals and created 71 assists. [Transfermarkt]

An understudy to former Hoops captain, Scott Brown, McGregor took over the armband during one of the club’s most turbulent periods in its recent history.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Having just lost ten in a row, the manager, the captain and their CEO, McGregor took over the captaincy and helped deliver two trophies in Ange Postecoglou’s first season at the club.

However, it was McGregor’s displays last season that really stood out. Leading the club to a world record eighth domestic treble, the 30-year-old further etched his name into the Celtic history books.

And he will continue to do so over the course of the next four years at the club after signing a contract extension during the summer.

