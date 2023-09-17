‘Crucial’: John Hartson names two players who will be vital to Celtic’s Champions League chances

Now that the domestic business has been taken care of, Brendan Rodgers can look forward to Tuesday night’s Champions League game against Feyenoord.

And if Celtic are to get any sort of result this week against the Dutch champions or make it out of the group stages, John Hartson believes two Celtic players will be absolutely crucial to that.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Personally without putting any sort of pressure or negativity on it, I think if Celtic were to even finish third and drop into the Europa League, football beyond Christmas, I think it would be progress.

“But it’s a group that is full of other champions so the quality will be there and Celtic haven’t quite got the quality or the money and the budgets that the other clubs have had.

“But I do think that the home form is going to be crucial. So you’re looking for your key players. You’re looking for your McGregors and your Kyogos but they’re gonna need a little bit of luck.

“They’re going to have to play well, but this is the holy grail. You can’t get bigger than the Champions League. So yes, I think third would be progress.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Both Kyogo and McGregor combined superbly in the 3-0 win over Dundee yesterday. Even Brendan Rodgers believes that the Japanese striker has what it takes to make a difference in the Champions League this season.

Third would be a great achievement but if Celtic win all their home games (which is not out of the realms of possibility) and take something away from home, even finishing second in the group is possible.

However, let’s go one game at a time. Rodgers will be hoping to take something from De Kuip back to Glasgow. Whether it’s one or three points, there is no denying that both Kyogo and McGregor will need to be at their very best to give Celtic a chance in Holland.

