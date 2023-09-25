‘Seriously considering’: 22-year-old ‘impressive’ Celtic star set for international breakthrough – journalist

Celtic have an array of talent in their first-team squad that have been capped at international level over the past few seasons.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate have both played their way into Japan manager, Hajime Moriyasu’s plans. Luis Palma has just returned from international duty with Honduras and Thiago Odin Holm has just been handed his first cap with Norway.

And it seems now that Celtic midfielder, Matt O’Riley, could be set to join the international club after Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph’s latest update on social media channel X.

Joseph posted, “Denmark are seriously considering promoting Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley to the senior team for the October international break.

“O’Riley has been very impressive this season under Brendan Rodgers.

“He’s still in talks over a new deal.”

Matt O’Riley deserves international recognition for his Celtic performances

The young midfielder has been in incredible form for Celtic under Brendan Rodgers this season. He seems to have found a new lease of life under the Irishman.

Photo by Marcel van Dorst/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In just appearances for the Hoops so far, O’Riley has found the back of the net four times and created two as he helps cement Celtic as the dominant force in Scottish football. [Transfermarkt]

Even at u21 level for Denmark, O’Riley has been capped six times and scored twice. It is little wonder he has forced his way into Kasper Hjulmand’s thoughts for the upcoming international break.

O’Riley has caught the eye this season and was subject to a £10m bid from Leeds United this summer. If he does finally get the call-up, and cap, courting teams will need to make a substantial improvement on that bid if they want to prise him away from Glasgow.

