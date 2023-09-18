‘He’s got massive potential’: Celtic’s ‘brilliant’ £2.5m summer signing tipped for big future – journalist

Celtic’s transfer model of buying young players and selling them on for a huge profit has served the club well over the last two decades.

The Hoops support have seen plenty of good young players grace the Parkhead turf, be successful and then move onto a bigger league all the while helping Celtic coin in huge sums in transfer fees.

Players like Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard immediately spring to mind. But now, Celtic seem to have unearthed another transfer gem according to journalist, Dean Jones.

Jones said [GiveMeSport], “It feels like this could be a big opportunity for him. He’s got massive potential. I think one of the things that Celtic are crying out for at the moment is players with confidence.

“So, I think this moment would have come at a good time, not just for him but for Rodgers. Rodgers seems in no doubt about the player’s ability, and he’ll want him to be a big part of his team going forward.

“But I’m sure that one of his big reservations is in terms of consistency and ability to maintain standards across the duration of an entire game. So, this is part of the process, a stepping stone. Getting his first Norway cap is a brilliant sign, and I think Celtic are onto a good thing with him.”

Thiago Holm is already showing promise for Celtic

The young £2.5m signing from Valerenga has already shown the Celtic support flashes of his ability in the limited minutes he has had on the pitch.

Against Rangers, he came on as a second-half substitute and acquitted himself well in the Ibrox cauldron. So far this season, he has been rated an average of 6.8 by Sofascore.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

In fleeting appearances in the wins against Ross County, Aberdeen and Rangers, Holm has an 80% passing accuracy and has made one ball recovery.

He has also won 67% of his duels with 75% of those in the air which isn’t too bad considering he is only averaging 19 minutes per game.

Holm just needs more game time. With David Turnbull‘s form dropping off his chance may come soon. Especially with the amount of fixtures coming Celtic’s way over the next two months.

Holm is on TBR Celtic will keep a close eye on and hopefully, he will live up to the fans’ already high expectations.

