‘The big one’: Sky journalist has just shared Celtic transfer update live from outside Parkhead

It’s going to be a busy day for the Celtic fans as the club looks to bring in new players, move on those that have no future and fend off bids for important first-team players.

And it seems this next update has it all. Sky Sports’ reporter, Gordon Duncan shared a triple transfer update that will interest the Celtic supporters.

Speaking outside Celtic Park for Sky Sports News, Duncan said, “The big one to look out for here at Celtic would be the arrival of Paulo Bernardo on loan from Benfica.

“He’s a Portuguese midfielder, 21-years-old, the club is still finalising the option to buy, fees, and sell on clauses. Certainly, that’s the one Celtic fans are looking out for.

“Brendan Rodgers looking to add more quality after Nat Phillips.

“It could be worth keeping an eye on that exit door behind me as well. Sead Haskabanovic, there are loan moves potentially in the offering, Stoke closer to home and PAOK further afield.

“And Matt O’Riley, a £10 million bid from Leeds United last night. Celtic reiterating that player is not for sale, but will Leeds look to test Celtic’s patience as the day goes on?”

A lot of activity going on and whilst the potential departure of Sead Haksabanovic and the arrival of Paulo Bernardo will be welcomed, the interest in Matt O’Riley will not.

The Danish u21 international has been in excellent form for Celtic this season and has been a major contributor to the club’s success over the past two seasons. TBR Celtic told yesterday how O’Riley was looking to return to English football in the future so this bid could test both the player and Celtic’s resolve.

With three years left to run on his contract, Celtic hold all the aces and the supporters will be hoping that the club stand firm and hold onto their star midfielder.

