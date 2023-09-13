23-year-old Celtic summer signing takes to social media after impressive international performance

Like many Celtic fans, I don’t really enjoy the international break. Don’t get me wrong, I like to see Scotland do well but I prefer the non-stop action of the domestic game.

Having said that, this international break has given the Celtic fans some interest. TBR Celtic have told already about Rocco Vata’s stunning double for the Republic of Ireland u21s and how Callum McGregor fared in the defeat to England last night.

And now, we turn our attention to Luis Palma. The Honduran striker was representing his country last night and scored his first-ever goal in the 4-0 win over Grenada.

Clearly delighted, Palme took to social media channel X to celebrate opening his account for his country:

But not only did Palma score his first goal for his country, he also had a hand in Honduras’ opening goal where he assisted Edwin Rodriguez with a perfectly weighted corner to allow the winger to nod the ball home. [Soccerway]

Luis Palma’s first goal will be a huge boost for Celtic

Now that Palma has opened his goalscoring account for his country, what a boost that will be not only for the player but for Celtic also.

Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images

The 23-year-old will return to Paradise brimming with confidence as the Hoops look to face Dundee at Celtic Park this Saturday.

Palma will no doubt be in line for his debut for Celtic and will be desperate to show a packed 60,000 Parkhead crowd exactly what he can do in the green and white hoops.

Rodgers should look to unleash Palma. Build on his confidence and momentum as he has the potential to be a very dangerous player for Celtic this season.

