‘Top drawer’: BBC pundit says 25-year-old star could earn Celtic millions in the transfer market

Reo Hatate has been tipped to earn Celtic a small fortune in the transfer market should the club ever decide to sell him on. That’s according to BBC pundit, Kevin Thomson.

Speaking post-match, Thomson was waxing lyrical about both Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate after Celtic’s 3-0 win over Dundee and said that Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to tie the Japanese midfielder up to a new deal.

Thomson said [BBC Sportsound], “Touching on [Reo] Hatate as well, they’re [Hatate and Kyogo] just on the same wavelength really. Probably a step ahead at times.

“And when you then flip that to sometimes stubborn defences being hard to break down, they’ve just got that X Factor, don’t they?

“Only need one chance and it’s in the back of the net. I think he’s top drawer. I think, Hatate, in a business sense, not just in the playing squad sense, the success that he brings to Celtic in the future I think, for financial terms, I’m pretty sure he’s more than capable of going for big bucks one day.

“So I’m pretty sure that the people behind the scenes, Brendan, the recruitment, the board are desperate to tie him up because I think he’s top drawer.”

Reo Hatate is crucial to Celtic

Celtic missed Reo Hatate when he was out injured in the last two games. The lack of creativity and dynamism in the Hoops midfield was stark with the Japanese international missing.

Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

From the minute he came onto the pitch against Dundee as a second-half substitute, you could visibly see the team moving forward with more drive and urgency than what was served up in the first half.

Hatate has shown last season his importance to the team in the Champions League after impressive displays against Real Madrid and RB Leipzig. This season will be no different.

Forget about how much money Celtic could get if they sold him. If you are talking about the importance to the club in the bigger picture, they really can’t afford to sell Hatate as his loss to the team could cost the club in Europe and on the domestic scene.

In other news, ‘He’s really very good’: Brendan Rodgers says 25-year-old is like a new player for Celtic now