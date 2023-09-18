‘Top class’: Neil McCann blown away after what he saw Celtic do vs Dundee on Saturday

On Saturday, Celtic saw a genuine game of two halves from Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The first half was reminiscent of the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Plenty of openings were carved but no real end product led to the Hoops dropping two points at home.

Against Dundee on Saturday, it looked like the game was heading that way once again. But in the second half, Celtic looked like a different team.

And it was what Callum McGregor and Kyogo Furuhashi did that had BBC pundit and former Rangers man, Neil McCann, purring about the Bhoys.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

McCann said [BBC], “This ball Paul from [Callum] McGregor is sublime. The movement is absolutely top-class. Watch this. Joe Shaughnessy steps out, at no point does he even look at Kyogo.

“Kyogo is only thinking about, ‘Do I have somebody on the ball here to complete this pass?’, yeah, he’s going to find me and that is a cracking little header from the wee man”

You can watch the footage of the goal below.

Watching the goal again, you get a new-found appreciation of not only how good Kyogo’s finish was, but Callum McGregor’s delivery for the striker was just incredible.

The vision and pinpoint accuracy were a joy to behold and it shows that McGregor has the ability to not only do the dirty side of the game but create special moments that make you appreciate just how good he is.

Up next for Celtic is the Champions League and the supporters will be hoping that both Kyogo and McGregor will combine again to help the Hoops bring home something from Rotterdam to help them progress out of the group stages.

In other news, 100% duels won, 39 passes: 22-year-old Celtic ‘menace’ named in team of the week after Dundee performance