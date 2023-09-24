‘Huge player’: James McFadden amazed by ‘brilliant’ 22-year-old Celtic star this season

Celtic look like they are really starting to get into a groove domestically under Brendan Rodgers.

The 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox seems to have kick-started a bit of momentum that was missing from the side at the start of the season.

Against Dundee, the second-half display was a joy to watch and at Livingston yesterday, even down to ten men, Rodgers’ side were completely dominant in a 3-0 win that sent them seven points clear of Rangers.

And Sky Sports pundit James McFadden was over the moon with one player’s contribution to the win. McFadden praised Matt O’Riley as being one of Celtic’s best players this season.

McFadden said [Sky Sports], “He’s scoring more goals, he could have had a few more. Some big chances against St Johnstone but he’s getting into the positions.

“And that one there (his goal), it’d be easy for him to go and gamble or make some sort of run but he can see the ball’s going to get flashed across and he’s just there really to pick up if anything drops off between the defender and goalkeeper, which it does, and he puts it away.

“He’s adding goals but I think his overall play has been brilliant this season as well, on the ball, but also his reaction to go and press as well. He’s been a huge player for Celtic so far this season.”

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

O’Riley’s goal against Livingston was his third of the season. Remarkably, the 22-year-old has scored or assisted in every game Celtic have played domestically this season bar one. The 0-0 against St Johnstone.

Praised for delivering a midfield masterclass against Rangers at Ibrox, O’Riley seems to have flourished under Brendan Rodgers this season.

But as McFadden suggests, the youngster not only contributes in the final third, but his defensive work is generally also understated.

The Celtic fans will be delighted that a £10m bid from Leeds United was turned down this summer because O’Riley is so important to how the team plays.

And if he continues to develop and grow as he has done over the past few months, teams are going to have to at least double that £10m bid if they have designs on trying to poach the Danish u21 international out of Glasgow.

In other news, ‘Best in the world’: Chris Sutton extremely impressed with 25-year-old Celtic player’s pressing yesterday