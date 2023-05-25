Report: Tottenham have discussed appointing 48-year-old manager after Arne Slot snub











Arne Slot has decided against becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager, and Graham Potter could now be in contention to get the job.

Things just get worse and worse for Spurs, doesn’t it? Having three managers in a single season is bad enough, but to have three or four more head coaches turn down the club is just sad.

Daniel Levy can’t keep running the club this way. He needs to find a new manager as quickly as possible now, and 90min have shared a few names that have been discussed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Potter is one of them.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Tottenham have discussed appointing Graham Potter as their new manager

It looked almost certain that Arne Slot was going to be the next Tottenham manager. Everything looked in place and rumours about the first player he wants to sign at Spurs also came out.

However, the Dutchman released a statement today confirming that he will not be leaving Feyenoord for Tottenham or any other club this summer.

That’s now the fourth manager Spurs have missed out on after Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso and Vincent Kompany.

Now, Daniel Levy has to look elsewhere, and 90min claims that Graham Potter is one among seven names discussed as a potential option to be the club’s next manager.

That may not go down well with Spurs fans after what happened to Potter at Chelsea.

Tottenham manager target Graham Potter – Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea’s third-worst manager in PL history

There was a lot of optimism when Chelsea decided to appoint Graham Potter as their manager.

The 48-year-old had done a very good job at Brighton and Hove Albion, and many people felt he was ready for the big step. Chelsea offered him a huge deal and he took it.

Sadly, Potter’s time at Stamford Bridge was a disastrous one for various reasons. He managed just seven wins in 22 league games, which gives him a win percentage of just 31.8.

That’s the third-worst return for a Chelsea manager in the history of the Premier League, after Glenn Hoddle and Ian Porterfield (101 Great Goals).

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus

Show all