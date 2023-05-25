'Perfect' midfielder was tipped to join Arsenal, now Slot can sign him for Tottenham











If Tottenham Hotspur appoint Arne Slot as their new manager, Orkun Kokcu could reportedly be his first signing – just over three weeks after he was tipped to join Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on the market for a new midfielder this summer, and Kokcu has been linked with a move to the Emirates for a while now. Spurs, however, could spoil the party.

Tottenham may have an edge over Arsenal in the race to sign him, thanks to Arne Slot.

Club legend claimed Tottenham target Orkun Kokcu was going to join Arsenal

Orkun Kokcu has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a long time now.

The ‘perfect‘ Feyenoord skipper is one of the best players in the Eredivisie. He has had an amazing campaign this time as well, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists to help his club win the league.

Reports have revealed recently that Arne Slot, the manager of Feyenoord who has been heavily linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job, will try to sign Kocku for Spurs if he gets the role.

This comes just over three weeks after Feyenoord legend Johan Boskamp claimed he has heard that Kokcu was going to sign for Tottenham’s fierce rivals Arsenal this summer.

He told RTV Rijnmond at the end of last month, as quoted by HITC: “I don’t know where (Kokcu’s) ceiling is. But what the coach (Arne Slot) has done well is making him feel important. Everything goes through Kokcu.

“The way I hear it, he goes to Arsenal. They want to get a replacement for Granit Xhaka. When you hear those amounts (£35 million), I don’t think he will stay with us.”

TBR View:

If Slot is going to become the next Tottenham manager, Spurs will have to be seen as the favourites to sign Kokcu.

The Feyenoord boss is one of the biggest reasons why Kokcu has been so good this season. He has made him a superb player, and it won’t be a surprise at all to see them reunite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That would, however, mean that Arsenal and all the other interested clubs would miss out on Kokcu’s signature this summer. Mikel Arteta will have to look elsewhere to strengthen the middle of his park.

It will be interesting to see how this all pans out in the coming days.

