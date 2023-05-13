Report: Julian Nagelsmann decided to 'withdraw' his name after noticing key Tottenham problem











The Tottenham Hotspur and Julian Nagelsmann saga is all over the internet, and there are some conflicting reports emerging over the last 18 hours.

Spurs’ hunt for a new manager hasn’t been an easy ride. Following Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini’s departures, they have been linked with numerous names, but there still doesn’t seem to be a concrete target.

Many felt Nagelsmann would be the favourite for the job, but reports yesterday revealed otherwise. The Daily Mail has now shed some light on what actually happened.

Julian Nagelsmann decided to withdraw his name from Tottenham job

Multiple reports last night, including one from the BBC, claimed that Tottenham are not considering Julian Nagelsmann to become their next manager.

The Atheltic reported that the German was one of the names under initial consideration, but he did not make the cut for the final interview stage of Spurs’ process.

The Mail, however, have shared an update from Nagelsmann’s perspective.

The report suggests that Nagelsmann was definitely one of the managers Spurs were looking at, and it was the German who decided against taking the job, not the other way around.

It has been claimed that the 35-year-old ‘was not convinced by the direction the club intended to head this summer’. That’s why ‘he decided to withdraw’ himself from the running for the job.

TBR View:

If Nagelsmann really heard about Tottenham’s plans and decided that the direction Daniel Levy was taking the club in is not the right one, Spurs fans have every reason to be worried.

The North Londoners are in a mess right now. It’s almost the end of the season and Spurs neither have a manager nor a sporting director in place to prepare for the summer.

To make things worse, it doesn’t look like they are close to appointing anyone either, and that could seriously affect them next season.

Missing out on Nagelsmann is a huge blow – irrespective of who rejected who – and the pressure is on Levy now to deliver as quickly as possible.

