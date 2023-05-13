Leverkusen CEO responds after claims Tottenham could appoint Xabi Alonso











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign Xabi Alonso as their next manager, but Bayer Leverkusen CEO Simon Rolfes has put an end to those links.

Spurs have been linked with plenty of big names since Antonio Conte was shown the door in March. Julian Nagelsmann seemed the favourite, but we learned last night that he is no longer an option.

That has made some fans turn their attention to Xabi Alonso, who has also been heavily linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Leverkusen CEO responds to claims Tottenham could appoint Xabi Alonso

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claimed this month that Xabi Alonso is Tottenham’s top target to become their new manager.

The Spaniard has done a remarkable job at Leverkusen since joining them in October last year. He has led the club to sixth in the table, winning or drawing 24 of his first 33 games in all competitions.

Alonso’s excellent work in Germany has earned him a ton of admirers, and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who is on the lookout for a new manager, is said to be one of them.

However, Leverkusen CEO Rolfes is adamant that Alonso is not going anywhere.

He told TMW: “He has a contract with us, he’s happy, he likes working here, he has a good team to develop.

“Even in the last press conference, he said he’s with his head 100 per cent here.”

Tottenham manager target Xabi Alonso – Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham can’t continue delaying the appointment of their new manager.

The Premier League season will come to an end in just two weeks and Spurs should’ve already had their transfer plans ready to build for next season.

However, they neither have a manager nor a sporting director, which puts them in a really difficult place ahead of the summer transfer window.

The ‘classy‘ Xabi Alonso would be a really good option for Spurs, but if Rofles’ comments are anything to go by, Spurs are set to miss out on him too this summer.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Show all