Tottenham managerial target hailed a 'leader' signs a new contract

Tottenham Hotspur will be gutted to hear that one of their managerial targets, Vincent Kompany, has signed a new contract with Burnley.

Tottenham are desperately looking for a new manager after their failures this season with former manager Antonio Conte. Kompany has been linked for quite a while.

Kompany took the Burnley job at the start of this season. He had a huge job on his hands as they were freshly relegated from the Premier League. He has now been rewarded with a new contract.

In his first season at the club and in his first ever job in England, Kompany has managed to get Burnley promoted back into the Premier League.

Tottenham target Vincent Kompany signs a new contract

The new contract Kompany has signed sees the manager agreeing to stay at Burnley until at least 2028. Obviously things change but fans will be very happy to see him sign this contract. It shows that he wants to stay.

Speaking about the new contract, Kompany said: “Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start – so it also feels right to sign for the next five years.”

The “unbelievable” Belgian has earned many plaudits over the last year. He is yet another person who has been involved in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City setup. He has impressed since moving away from the Spaniard.

Tottenham desperately need to get their managerial appointment right. Whoever takes over will need to get the North London side fighting in the top four again. They will also need to try and push for a trophy. The club haven’t won one since 2008.

