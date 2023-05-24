‘Could be confirmed this week’: Tottenham are so close to hiring ‘special’ manager now – journalist











Arne Slot is very close to becoming the new manager of Tottenham according to Graeme Bailey.

The journalist was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, and he says that the Dutch manager is indeed Tottenham’s number one target right now.

Indeed, Bailey says that Slot’s talks with Spurs are now progressing well, and it could all be done and dusted very soon.

Yes, according to Bailey, we could well get a conclusion on this story within the next few days, with the journalist claiming that an announcement could be coming from Tottenham before the close of play this week.

Slot is so close to Spurs

Bailey shared what he knows about Slot.

“They’re still insistent that they don’t have a number one target, but we do believe that Arne Slot has told Feyenoord that he wants to join Tottenham,” Bailey said.

“Arne Slot is the firm favourite and they are progressing with this now, it’s getting close. His agent is Rafaela Pimenta and she is discussing it with Feyenoord now. £10m is what Feyenoord are looking for. It could be confirmed this week, that is what we’re hearing, Spurs are not confirming it just yet, but talks are ongoing. Slot wants the job as well, Feyenoord love him and think he’s a special manager, but it’s hard to keep someone if they want to leave.”

Boost

If Tottenham do have a new manager waiting in the wings in time for Sunday’s game against Leeds, that will be a huge boost for the north London club.

Spurs have been in a real slump recently and the fanbase have been more and more fed up of the shambolic running of the club.

However, there will be a huge lift around the squad and the fanbase if Slot is appointed ahead of Sunday’s game, and who knows? A good result against Leeds could even secure Spurs a Conference League spot next season.

