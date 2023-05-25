Last minute twist, as 44-year-old manager will now not join Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur’s main manager target Arne Slot now looks set to stay at Feyenoord.

That’s according to Dutch journalist Martijn Krabbendam who provided the update on social media.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Krabbendam simply said: “Arne Slot stays with Feyenoord!”

It’s the latest twist in a long-running saga to find the next Spurs manager.

Many names have been linked with the job since Antonio Conte was sacked.

The Italian was clearly unhappy at the club for some time and forced his way out after a 2-2 draw with Southampton.

His assistant Cristian Stellini was initially appointed in his place.

However, his tenure lasted just four games before Ryan Mason stepped in until the end of the season.

After months of searching, it appears as though Tottenham had settled on Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

He had met Daniel Levy and was reportedly impressed in his interviews.

However, he now looks set to stay with the Dutch champions after turning down a move to north London.

Feyenoord boss Slot turns down Tottenham

This will be a huge disappointment for Spurs should a move for Slot not go through.

Asked about the speculation, Slot said: “I’ve read the rumours, but it is my wish stay at Feyenoord and to continue what we’ve built over the past two seasons.”

“There have been no negotiations with other clubs. The only subject of my talks with Feyenoord were on renewing my contract, and I’m looking forward to next season.”

Daniel Levy has taken his time to find the right candidate and rejected several other viable options.

Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino were both disregarded during the process.

It’s been a tough second half of the season at Tottenham after such a promising start to the campaign.

There are obvious issues right now, with no sporting director in place and Harry Kane’s future in doubt.

Even so, Slot turning down Tottenham to stay at Feyenoord will be massively disappointing.

It looked like a logical step up in his career after winning the league in The Netherlands.

His appointment would have also shown that Spurs were moving away from appointing big names for the sake of it.

With the transfer window set to open very soon, Tottenham are not in a good place to tackle the improvement the squad desperately needs before next season.

