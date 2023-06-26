Liverpool want to sign one of the best centre-forward in world football right now with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen linked with a move to Anfield.

That’s according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who provide more details on the Nigerian’s future.

Liverpool have already brought in Alexis Max Allister and want to add more midfielders to their squad.

Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram have both been linked, while centre-back Micky Van de Ven is also a potential target.

Now, Liverpool reportedly want to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in the Scudetto finally returning to Naples.

Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

His 26 goals in 32 league appearances as well as scoring five times in six Champions League games.

He tore Liverpool apart in their first meeting in Europe last season alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Reds have lost Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez hasn’t found his feet in the Premier League yet.

Osimhen would be an incredibly impressive replacement if Liverpool can pull off a deal.

Liverpool want to sign Osimhen

The report from Gazzetta suggests Osimhen is ‘very much to the liking’ of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

They believe that the signings of Nunez and Cody Gakpo haven’t worked out as expected.

Therefore, there have already been initial enquiries between Liverpool and Osimhen’s agent.

The problem, of course, is the price tag Napoli have set for the ‘phenomenal’ forward.

Liverpool pulled the plug on a move for Jude Bellingham because he would cost too much.

He eventually joined Real Madrid for £88.5m, a similar fee to what Liverpool paid for Nunez 12 months ago.

Photo by Cristiano Mazzi/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Napoli value Osimhen at roughly £154m, almost double what Bellingham was eventually sold for.

Liverpool will want Napoli to significantly reduce their asking price for Osimhen before making an approach.

He would be a game-changing signing for the Reds, but it doesn’t seem feasible right now.

Osimhen has already been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United this summer, although nothing has advanced.

Napoli will hope Osimhen’s incredible asking price will keep him at the club for at least one more season.