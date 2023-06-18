Chelsea are edging closer to signing Nicolas Jackson from Villareal but are still keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is one of the most in-demand forwards on the planet after another blistering season with Napoli. A number of Premier League sides, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all believed to be keen.

Tottenham, too, are also known to be big admirers of the Nigerian forward while Newcastle have also sounded him out.

But according to 90Min, it is Chelsea who are still holding a significant interest in Osimhen, despite their move to sign Jackson.

Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Chelsea still want Victor Osimhen

Of course, the Blues being keen on Osimhen is not the new news story here. It’s widely known that Chelsea like the Nigerian and it’s been known for some time.

However, the signing of Jackson has made some predict that things might be done and dusted for Chelsea in terms of strikers this summer.

But 90Min claims that despite Jackson being close to joining, Osimhen remains a player of interest to the Blues.

The report is caveated with the information of a deal for Osimhen potentially costing more than £100m.

But with Kai Havertz set for Arsenal in a move worth £60m+ and Mason Mount on his way too, there could well be funds available.

A perfect signing

While the signing of Nicolas Jackson is one for Chelsea fans to watch in the long-term to see how he does, the signing of Victor Osimhen would propel them to another level immediately.

Osimhen has been nothing short of ‘phenomenal‘ over in Italy and his goals speak for themselves.

If Chelsea did somehow manage to land him, then they’d be a new beast altogether. Forwards make the difference at the very top level and just like Spurs have Kane and City have Haaland, Osimhen could be the main man for the Blues.