Report: Tottenham now ready to bid for 'phenomenal' player who Pochettino has already told Chelsea to sign











Tottenham Hotspur are one of the sides ready to bid for Victor Osimhen this summer, but need Napoli to drop their asking price for their talisman.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which suggests that a number of heavyweights across Europe want the Nigeria international.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Of course, it has been an incredible season at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli have clinched the Scudetto at a canter. And they will feel that they missed an amazing opportunity to reach the Champions League final.

Tottenham would be ready to bid for Victor Osimhen

And Victor Osimhen has been a key part of their success. The 24-year-old has scored 28 goals in all competitions, including 23 in Serie A.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, there is plenty of interest in the former Lille star. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham are amongst a host of Premier League sides ready to bid for Osimhen. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all want the forward.

Meanwhile, there is interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, all of his admirers face a huge stumbling block. The report claims that Napoli have currently set an asking price of £139 million (€160 million). And none of the clubs are willing to go to that figure to land Osimhen.

Of course, you would imagine that Tottenham’s interest in Osimhen will largely depend on what happens with Harry Kane. There is speculation surrounding the 29-year-old’s future in North London.

Spurs have been prepared to spend money in recent years. But it is hard to imagine that they would consider Osimhen unless they were making plans in the event Kane could leave.

Signing Osimhen would definitely be a positive step forward if they did lose Kane. It would be even sweeter because the Guardian has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino has requested that Chelsea target the Napoli star.

He is a ‘phenomenal‘ talent who has been one of the best strikers in Europe over recent years.

Clearly, the asking price needs to drop. But it would be unbelievable if Tottenham did make their move.