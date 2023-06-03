Manchester United make Victor Osimhen decision that could impact Harry Kane move











Tottenham might be worrying about keeping hold of Harry Kane this summer but it seems Manchester United might be off the table already.

Kane has been linked with a move to United for some time now and with the unrest currently at Spurs, this summer has been suggested as the time Kane finally moves on.

However, while United do like the idea of signing Kane, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag seems to have other plans in mind.

According to Football Transfers, the United boss would actually prefer the club to sign Victor Osimhen.

Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Manchester United prefer Osimhen over Harry Kane

Football Transfers reports how Ten Hag is still yet to fully be given a budget for the summer at United. It comes amid talks of a takeover at the club.

That takeover doesn’t seem to be getting any closer and as it stands, Ten Hag’s summer plans are being affected.

It’s reported that should the takeover go ahead and money be made available, then Ten Hag’s preference is for the board to go and bring in Osimhen over Kane.

The Nigerian striker is coming off the back of a stunning season with Napoli. His goals fired them to the Serie A title as well as a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Lauded by Jay Bothroyd recently for being ‘so powerful’, Osimhen is one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe right now.

Tottenham boost

Any club effectively distancing themselves from signing Harry Kane is good news for Tottenham. Yes, others are keen like Bayern and Real Madrid, while Chelsea will also be watching on.

However, United had always seemed like a pretty obvious destination for Kane. And if Ten Hag prefers another striker, then that’s a big bonus for Spurs.

Daniel Levy is also not keen on selling to another English club. In the end, this might just work out nicely for everyone.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images