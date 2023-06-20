Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders this summer.

However, the name of one defender in particular seems to be doing the rounds on the Anfield rumour mill.

Micky van de Ven is apparently a target for Liverpool, who also seem to be looking to bolster their defensive ranks.

Photo by Helge Prang/Getty Images

Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, who initially broke the story, now has a follow-up article involving the Reds.

As per Sport Witness, the German outlet spoke to Jose Fortes Rodriguez, Van de Veen’s agent, about his client’s future.

They reiterated that Liverpool have been eyeing the 22-year-old ‘for some time’.

Liverpool duo Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp are both keen on Van de Veen, suggested the report.

If Van de Ven were to leave this summer, ‘he won’t go for less than €30m’ (£26m), added WAZ.

At this moment in time, no club has made an offer for the player, but this could ‘change very quickly’.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, said of his client: “Micky has played a fantastic season. There are many clubs that are interested.

“It would be stupid to say now that he will definitely stay in Wolfsburg. Anything can happen this summer.

“A player like Micky, who has developed so well – the calls from the clubs come automatically.

“I am asked: What is the situation? Do we have a chance?

“As I said, anything can happen this summer. It could be that he leaves.

“But if the right club doesn’t come along, why shouldn’t Micky stay in Wolfsburg?”

‘Liverpool is a nice club? Naturally’

Speculation linking Liverpool and Van de Ven has been largely positive.

Indeed, the player himself has well and truly opened the door on a potential Anfield switch.

“Do I think Liverpool is a nice club? Naturally,” he recently told Voetbal International.

“If a nice club comes along that has a clear plan with me, then I could consider taking a step.

Van de Ven ticks pretty much all the boxes for Liverpool if they want to bring in new defensive recruits.

Aside from his quality, leadership skills and attitude, his height, physicality and speed are all ‘exceptional‘.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Van de Van is 6ft 4in and, according to Football Talent Scout, has clocked up a top speed of 35.87kph.

As per The Mirror, this makes him faster than the likes of Luis Diaz, Adama Traore, and Marcus Rashford.

And for less than £30million, Van de Ven seems like he could be a bargain. Liverpool need to get on it.